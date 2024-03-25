The Undertaker Looks Back On The 6-Man Hell In A Cell Match At WWE Armageddon 2000

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including competing in a 6-Man Hell in a Cell Match at WWE Armageddon 2000 for the WWE Championship.

Undertaker said, “On paper, it looks good. You’ve got all your major players in one of the most matches of the time period, so that aspect is a huge draw. It’s like, ‘Oh, man, you’re putting all these guys … it’s hard to call.’ There are so many variables of things that can happen here. I personally, being kind of more of a wrestling purist, I kind of like the one-on-one … two men enter, one man leaves, the old Thunderdome mentality.”

On why six men competing at the exact same time didn’t work for Hell in a Cell:

“I don’t think that a six-man fit really in Hell in a Cell. I think it watered down, at that point, what the Cell was.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.