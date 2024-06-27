The Undertaker On The Montreal Screwjob Being The Main Focus Of Bret Hart And Shawn Michaels’ Careers

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the Montreal Screwjob.

Undertaker said, “Yeah, I’ve always said that I wish they’d kind of communicated to me a little better about — you know, about the Montreal deal. Maybe we could have done something differently with me. But it is what it is.”

On whether he thinks Bret Hart would’ve dropped the WWE Title the next night on RAW:

“I don’t know. I know Bret was really –he was bitter about it. Bret did not want to leave. It was just a money deal. He’d been a loyal soldier, man. There were so many feelings; everybody was just tapped out on the whole thing. I don’t know, man… Maybe he would have. But one, you cannot be absolutely, zero way can you take the chance.”

“I’m gonna say that he probably would have. I’m gonna say he probably would have gone on TV and dropped it. Not dropped it, but give it away, or give it up or vacate it. Whatever the word is I’m looking for. But that doesn’t do us any good. Yeah, we can’t have a guy vacate the title and then is going to another show. It just doesn’t work. I mean, it’s our competition. So you can’t let him vacate the title and then go to the competition, regardless of whether he didn’t want to go or not; he was still going. And that’s kind of all part of the whole unfortunate part of the thing. But as mad as I was about it — you know, about the Screwjob — at the end of the day, I don’t know if there was any choice at that point. They had to do it, and that sucks. Because you know, I consider Bret a really good friend, and you hate for something like that to happen. But I know Bret wanted to stay. And it’s just one of those situations, really unfortunate situations.”

On the Montreal Screwjob being the main topic of their careers:

“That’s a shame because both — you said it, they both had great, stellar, phenomenal careers. And you get asked about one — like, a political hit job. Why would you be proud of that, right? Yeah, that sucked, man. I guess it’s great for the marks to talk and argue about. That’s the only good thing, I guess. I don’t know. But I feel bad for Sean and Bret. I mean, I’m friends with both of them. I think the world of both of those guys. And you know, I’m glad everybody’s kind of in a different spot now. But it really sucked that that had to happen.”

