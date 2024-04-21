The Undertaker On Triple H: “He’s Always Had That Mind For The Business”

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Undertaker said, “He’s always had that mind for the business.“ “He’s always had a really good comprehension of the business. Not only idea-wise and being kind of in tune with our audience for the most part. He also knows how to deal with the athletes now. His demeanor and the way that he interacts with talent is really good. When I’m around, I kind of watch from afar and it’s just a really good mentor type. He’s wearing a lot of hats but his demeanor and the ability to lock in with today’s talent, it’s different than it used to be.“

“He was one of my favorite people to get in the ring with. We had amazing chemistry and he always had a good idea of the story and where it would go…he understands that the business is evolving, the business and the talent is evolving and it’s a different mindset in the way that they approach things and interact with. It’s just different. I’ve been accused of calling some of the talent soft and it’s not so much that they’re soft. It’s just a different time period. Decade by decade, everything changes and Triple H is able to relate and get his message and his vision across to today’s talent. That’s key to being able to have that open line of communication, which I think most talent feel like they have with him and a trust level. Just his ideas alone, they’re modern. They’re with what’s going on in society.“

On the creative freedom that talent is getting these days:

“I think he’s smart enough to realize that these guys have their vision. He’s able to let them express themselves, let them get their ideas out there but he also has the ability to pull in the reigns too. And not pull in the reigns where it’s demoralizing because a lot of time people come up with some crazy sh*t that makes absolutely zero sense.“