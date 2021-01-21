The Undertaker Opens Up About Steroid Usage In Wrestling

During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker talked about steroid usage in wrestling:

“There was a time when you had to be jacked. Especially with the big guys there was a stigma. You had to be 300 pounds, it’s in our head. Nobody gives a sh*t. They’re interested in the characters we are on TV, but in our head it was like, ‘f*ck I gotta be 350 pounds.’”

“That was the wrestler’s mindset then, but now we’re tested for everything which I don’t understand because there are some big motherf*ckers out there and they’re cut and I don’t know how they did it. Like, I couldn’t get that way when I was on steroids.”