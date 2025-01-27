The Undertaker Praises GUNTHER As A Throwback To Old-School Wrestling

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on the importance of preserving old-school values in today’s wrestling industry while also offering high praise for WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Here are the highlights:

On today’s wrestling looking too much like a dance: “It’s good for our future to know that you know guys like yourself [D-Von Dudley] are running schools and throwing some of those old school values and keeping some of that stuff alive. Because I think it’s going away. And for me, it’s kind of crucial to have a little bit of that, you know, like you said, not many people will chain wrestle anymore, but man, it’s good to have in the toolbox, and you never know when you’re gonna have to pull it out. I think if things are the right way. There’s sometimes they can do it now [chain wrestling] and it looks like a dance. That’s a complete turn off to me. It just infuriates me to see the dance kind of thing, yeah, where it looks like cirque du soleil…When done correctly, you know, when you watch people like Regal, when he would do it, yeah, you know, Eddie and Fit and all those guys that were really, really good at it. I love watching Fit [Finlay]. He was phenomenal. He would chain wrestle you, and you knew like that. That hurts. Yeah, yeah. You see a little bit. You see a little bit with Gunther right now too.

On GUNTHER: “GUNTHER is a throwback. Yeah, he’s a throwback to a little bit of that stuff. He’s got that old-school mentality. I talked to him at the Netflix premiere. I just like, you know, his mindset and the way he thinks about things. He’s an old soul for this day and age. Yeah, it’s really refreshing to me.”

On not going back to what wrestling was: “Yeah, you got to have some of it. I mean, you can understand you can’t get all the toothpaste back in the tube, but it’s nice to know that there’s some guys that are coming along that still have some of those old-school thoughts and values and ways of doing things, because as simple as it is, or as simple as it looks, it looks different and it looks real, yeah, whereas a lot of the stuff doesn’t necessarily look like it one hurts or is, you know, it’s obviously, it’s a different era.”



