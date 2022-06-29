The Undertaker Reacts to Stephanie McMahon Stepping in as Interim WWE CEO

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has temporarily resigned from his position as WWE Chairman & CEO. Stephanie McMahon, who will be filling in as the interim Chairman & CEO, issued a message to WWE staff.

The Undertaker expressed his thoughts on Stepahnie taking over as CEO in an interview with SI.com.

“Stephanie is incredible, and she’s going to show that in this new role. She is level-headed, she sees the whole picture. Her steady, calm hand is exactly what is needed. There’s not a selfish bone in her body, but she’s all about business. She’s the right person for the job. I have 100% confidence about what Stephanie McMahon will do for the company.”