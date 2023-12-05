The Undertaker Recalls Time Vince McMahon Was Livid Backstage In WWE

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker are good friends these days, however their relationship has had its’ ups and downs.

During a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on a time when Vince McMahon was livid and made the call to have “The Dead Man” drop the title to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on an episode of WWE Raw after beating him for the title at WWE Over The Edge 1999.

“Vince [Vince McMahon] pulls Stone Cold, Triple H, Kane, and me into a room,” he began when telling the story on the podcast. “He’s livid, beside himself. ‘Something is not working. Something is not working right. We have to change some things. Steve, you’re going over Taker tonight. We’re switching the title back on TV.’ I think we did it live on TV, if I’m not mistaken, maybe a pay-per-view, I’m a little foggy. I put Steve back over, he takes the belt. I’m not sure what else changed for the other guys. One of them was the Intercontinental Champion, one may have been the US Champion. Nothing changed for them, the only thing that was changing was me dropping this title back to Steve.”

He continued, “[Vince] always liked a babyface champion. I’m thinking, ‘These are guys that I respect the absolute most and now we’re in a room together and it’s basically all falling on me.’ ‘Dude, you’re not getting it done as champ, you’re dropping the strap tonight. You two, get your shit together too or you’re next.’ That’s how it went down and that’s how I left that room. I remember Triple H coming up to me and he goes, ‘You didn’t deserve that.’ ‘You know what, I don’t think I did deserve that.”

