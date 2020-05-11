The Undertaker Reveals Advice He Always Gives To Young Superstars

The Undertaker was recently a guest on The Bump to promote his new documentary series, Undertaker: The Last Ride.

During the interview, Taker revealed some advice he always gives to young WWE stars. Here’s what he had to say:

“I can’t say this enough. You have to be passionate to do this. If you just jump into it for the free cup of coffee at the Waffle House, man you are wasting your time. I preach that to young guys all the time. You know, never be content, never settle for where you’re at.

“If you don’t continue to strive to be on the top of the page and to have your name on the top as the main event name you’re wasting your time. Now, it may not come, you know it may not come for everybody, but if you don’t have the passion to strive for it, now you are really… it’s a tough world, it really is.”