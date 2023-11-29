The Undertaker Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Small Wrestlers

The Undertaker recently posted a new video to his YouTube channel, Six Feet Under, in which he discusses his Mount Rushmore of small wrestlers.

People have different answers to the Mount Rushmore opinionated question, listing their top four all-time wrestlers.

“Some of these guys I had classic matches with. I always preferred working with the smaller guys,” Taker started off. “I always felt like I could tell the better story with the big guy against the little guy, but it takes somebody special to be able to work against somebody my size.”

His first name was AJ Styles, whom he defeated in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, which served as his retirement match. He praised Styles and stated that he has been a longtime fan of his.

“I’ve never seen him have a bad match and I was just, like I said, just always a fan and was so excited when he came to the WWE. A phenomenal talent. He is what he says he is. He is the Phenomenal One, and he brings his A-game every single time.”

Chris Benoit was next on the list, whom he referred to as a “wrestling machine that could go.”

“I didn’t get enough chances to work with him,” Taker stated. “I worked with him a few times and had some really, really outstanding matches with him. I didn’t know when I worked with Chris that I needed to put my track shoes on because it was going to be go time.”

Taker named Kurt Angle before listing his accomplishments and praising him for making the transition from amateur to pro wrestling.

“Just an incredible talent,” Taker said. “Backstage interviews, I mean, he had it all. He had a personality. He was a ring technician. He could go. I have so many fond memories of the matches that I had with Kurt. Just one of those guys that was a pleasure to get in the ring with and just turn it loose and let it go. And you knew that Kurt Angle was going to be right there and pushing the pace.”

Finally, the late, great Eddie Guerrero is ranked first.

“Eddie could work with a broom and make it a good match,” Taker said. “He had the ability to keep people mesmerized, not only by his athleticism and wrestling acumen but just the things that he did. His promos were on point. He knew how to make fun of himself. He knew how to get heat. He knew how to be a babyface. He was the epitome of the undersized wrestler. Lie, cheat, and steal. Eddie did it all, and he is my number one on Mark Calaway’s Mount Rushmore of the little dude.”

You can check out the video below:



