The Undertaker Reveals Why He Hated His Survivor Series 2000 Look

WWE legend The Undertaker opened up about one of the most infamous fashion choices of his career on a recent episode of his podcast, reflecting on the much-mocked “snakeskin pants” he wore during the 2000 Survivor Series event — and he didn’t hold back in criticizing himself.

“There was instant regret when I put them on,” Undertaker admitted. “And then even more regret when I knew that I didn’t have a backup pair. No, not a pair of snakeskin pants, I’m talking about a pair of my black regular pants that I normally would wear. I didn’t have those, so I was left with no other option other than to wear the snakeskin pants.”

At the time, Undertaker believed the bold new look would elevate his signature “American Badass” persona. Instead, it became one of his most memorable — and regrettable — gear choices.

“I thought it was going to be the absolute coolest badass thing that anyone had ever seen. Anybody can wear python boots, right? Anybody can do that, yeah? But to do the whole pant — and I’m saying I, I’m every bit of 300 [pounds].”

He revealed that costume designer Terry Anderson even tried to talk him out of the decision due to the amount of material required, but he was determined to go through with it. Looking back, he admits it was a mistake.

“I’m not defending them. I am on board with everyone else — that was probably one of the worst wardrobe decisions that I ever made. Yes, they were horrible. They were horrid. They’re probably in the bottom of a landfill somewhere. Hopefully they’ve decomposed by now.”

Despite the attire mishap, Undertaker acknowledged that the actual match he wrestled that night was excellent — but the infamous pants continue to overshadow it in his memory.

“The bad thing is, because that was a hell of a match. I know it’s good, and I’ve watched it. But the only thing is when I watch [the match], I look at those pants. And I’m like, ‘A 330-pound man should not be wearing those pants.’”

More than two decades later, the “snakeskin pants” remain a lighthearted blemish in The Undertaker’s legendary career — one he now laughs about, even if he still cringes when he sees the footage.