The Undertaker Says He Got Heat For Inducting Muhammad Ali Into The WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he got heat from some veterans for inducting Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Undertaker said, “I got a little heat from part of the veteran community.” “Muhammad Ali refused to go into [military service]. He didn’t want to go to Vietnam. He didn’t see why [he should] go 6,000 miles from home and fight somebody he had no [problem with].”

