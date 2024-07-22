The Undertaker Shoots Down Rumor That He Is Banned From Vermont

The Undertaker’s latest “Six Feet Under” podcast is now available, and he addressed a rumor that appears to have circulated for years among some Vermont residents. Co-host Matt Lyda read a question from a listener who said he had heard the rumor several times over the years and hoped Taker would respond.

“The great pancake caper,” Taker joked about the rumor that he’s banned from the state. “I’ve never heard that in my life [about being] banned from Vermont. I’m not banned from Vermont. I don’t live anywhere close to Vermont. I don’t go to Vermont.”

Taker added, “I’m not banned…they can’t ban me from a state. I have done many things that are stupid but you can’t ban somebody from a state.”

Taker also revealed his Survivor Series dream team: Kane, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre The Giant, and Koko B. Ware. He explained that he chose Koko to “help him out.”

Taker continued, “If Koko wasn’t available I’d take Shawn or Triple H if Koko couldn’t make it.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)