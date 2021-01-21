The Undertaker Shoots On The Current WWE Product

During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Undertaker said that he tries to enjoy the current WWE product but it’s tough right now for him because “the product has changed so much, and it’s kinda soft.” When asked if he would get in trouble for criticizing the product, Undertaker said “I’ll probably piss a lot of people off, but they need to hear it.” Undertaker also said that while there are some wrestlers that have an edge, “there’s too much pretty and not enough substance.”

