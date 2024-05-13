The Undertaker Takes A Shot At His Casting Choice In NBC’s Young Rock

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the casting choice of his character in the NBC series Young Rock.

Undertaker said, “It’s a comedy, right? So there has to be some elements of, I guess, the casting in some comedic light. What pissed me off about the whole damn thing was my hat. The hat really pissed me off. I didn’t like the hat. They gave me some kind of just black clown hat. So because I didn’t like the hat I would, if it was ‘Young Taker,’ and I had to cast The Rock, I don’t maybe [Steve] Urkel or somebody.”

The Undertaker was portrayed by Zechariah Smith and Josh Rawiri during the series, which lasted for three seasons and 37 episodes on NBC.

