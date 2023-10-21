The Undertaker Taking On A Side Project Away From WWE

The Undertaker continues to emerge from the shell he had portrayed for years to protect his character, giving fans a better understanding of the man, Mark Calaway.

The Undertaker announced his retirement following his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Before being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, Taker said his final farewell at Survivor Series 2020.

Taker was last seen on WWE television last week on NXT, where he surprised everyone by laying out Bron Breakker after the main event.

Taker announced on his Instagram story, as seen below, that he has a new Patreon project called “Six Feet Under,” where fans can get exclusive content.

It’s promoted as something Mark Calaway is doing rather than WWE, so it’s a side project. It has three tiers, with monthly fees ranging from $5 to $10.

“Hey everybody, Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker. I am really excited because I have been working on a project called Six Feet Under. So, what I need you to do is tap on that link. It is going to take you to my Patreon account. And there, you are going to receive exclusive content, not only of my wrestling career, my personal life, my views on things, just a whirlwind of all things Mark Calaway. So click on that link, go over to Patreon, and check it out.”