The Undertaker Talks About Being Really Grateful To Bret Hart, Recalls His Match With Hart

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with The Manchester Evening News to promote his upcoming one-man shows in the UK, and he recounted one of his favourite battles ever, which took place in the UK versus WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

“I remember having a match against Bret Hart and Bret in the States was a heel at the time, but everywhere else he was still a face,” Taker recalled. “We had a match in the UK, it must have been 45 minutes and through the course of the match, one moment they’re going ‘lets go Bret’ and two minutes later it’s ‘lets go Taker’. It was so cool to have that kind of energy, it was just off the charts. Probably one of my favorite matches of all time, it was really good.”

Taker may have been referring to his DQ loss to then-WWE Champion Hart on September 20, 1997, at the WWE One Night Only event in Birmingham, England, which lasted nearly 30 minutes. The Dead Man went on to discuss how The Hitman aided his career.

“Bret pushed me to be more than a character,” Taker said. “He pushed me into figuring out how to be the character and be a wrestler too. That’s something I’m really grateful to him for pushing me in that direction, because I don’t think I would have lasted as long as I did if I didn’t evolve.”