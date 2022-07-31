The Usos Make History at WWE SummerSlam, The Street Profits Update

At Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event, The Street Profits and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos competed in their latest match. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was brought in the WWE to officiate the bout.

The Usos double superkicked Angelo Dawkins and then hit him with a 1D to end the back-and-forth match.

Jimmy and Jey Uso created history at this match from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the WWE Stats Twitter account:

“Not counting kickoff matches, the @WWEUsos are the first duo in @WWE history to defend a tag team title at two consecutive #SummerSlam PPV events.”

This was a rematch of The Usos’ controversial championship defence against The Street Profits at Money in the Bank, where the referee failed to see that Montez Ford had his shoulder raised while being pinned.

WWE is still planting the seeds of a split between The Street Profits, as Ford appeared unhappy after the match. This appears to be the final battle between these two teams for the time being. As PWMania.com previously reported, some officials want Ford to become a singles superstar.

