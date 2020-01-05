The Usos Return A Hit For WWE, Steve Austin’s Advice To Kevin Owens

– In less than 48 hours, the video with The Usos returning on Smackdown has over 6.9 million views on the WWE on FOX YouTube channel. It’s already the channel’s second most viewed video after the Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding segment from RAW.

– During an interview with Booker T, Kevin Owens talked about advice that Steve Austin gave him:

“I can’t tell you where I picked it up but in 2005 I met Stone Cold Steve Austin at an airport in Dallas [with Sami Zayn waiting on a connecting flight].…I’m like, ‘Hey, before you go. Do you have one piece of advice for us?’ He looked at us and said, ‘Just run your mouth. Whatever you do, don’t stop running your mouth.’”

“Man, that really hit home with me as I was already a guy who talked smack during matches. But from that point on, I went into overdrive and it’s become a big part of my persona. That’s something people look forward to and I don’t know why, but I can’t seem to shut up. But obviously, that is something people like to see from me.”