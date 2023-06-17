The Usos Take Out Roman Reigns On WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline as we know it has come to an end.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared in the ring with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in Friday night’s WWE SmackDown closing segment. Reigns’ goal was to find out whether Jey Uso is still with The Bloodline or siding with his brother, Jimmy Uso.

The segment continued until Jey discovered that Jimmy was the only one who objected to Jey being Reigns’ right hand man a while ago. Jimmy confessed, and Jey was irritated that his brother had been doubting him the entire time. Jey continued to vent, saying that Jimmy’s injury was a blessing in disguise because he stepped up and started main eventing shows, and thanks to Reigns, the fans suddenly knew The Usos and he himself was Main Event Jey Uso.

Jey then revealed that Jimmy has left The Bloodline. He approached Jimmy, but then said, “I’m out, too.” As the roof came off the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, Jey quickly superkicked Reigns. Solo looked down at Reigns, then up at his older brothers before charging at them, but Jey ducked. Jimmy quickly superkicked Solo, who was then double superkicked by The Usos. The Usos locked eyes with Heyman, but he backed away from the ring. Reigns stood up after yelling from his knees. Reigns attempted to charge his cousins, but they double superkicked him to knock him out. Click here for our complete SmackDown report.

There’s no word on what’s next for The Usos and The Bloodline, but a match between Jimmy and Jey vs. Roman and Solo has been rumored, but not confirmed, for WWE Money In The Bank on July 1 in London.

Highlights from the SmackDown segment in Lexington, KY are included below: