The Young Bucks Comment On Winning The AEW World Tag Team Titles

This past weekend’s AEW Dynasty PPV saw The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) defeat FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) in a Ladder Match thanks to an unlikely assist from Jack Perry to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Matthew and Nicholas took to their official Twitter (X) account to comment on their controversial but huge title win.

Matthew and Nicholas wrote, “Some things just feel right. #3VP”

You can check out the Young Bucks’ post below.