Thea Hail To Respond To Roxanne Perez On 7/23 Edition Of WWE NXT

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Monday, WWE announced the addition of a Thea Hail interview segment to the July 23 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network program.

“After what went down last week with Roxanne Perez, we will hear from Thea Hail in a special sit-down interview TOMORROW on WWE NXT at 8/7c on USA Network,” the announcement read.

Also scheduled for the 7/23 episode is Brooks Jensen vs. Josh Briggs in a No Disqualification match, Oro Mensah vs. Ashante Adonis, as well as Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King.