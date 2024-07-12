There Is A Lot Of Nervousness In WWE NXT Among Those Whose Contracts Are Expiring

The brother of Gable Steveson, Damon Kemp (real name Bobby Steveson) announced his departure from the WWE on Monday. This was a significant move after he signed with WWE in August 2021 and appeared to be doing well.

His brother Gable was let go earlier this year after it was revealed that he “wasn’t cutting it” as a pro wrestler. According to Fightful, Kemp’s departure was not part of a round of WWE cuts. Instead, his contract was not renewed.

Kempt was originally part of Diamond Mine. The following year, he turned heel against the faction and was later teamed up with the No Quarter Catch Crew.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote, “The Bobby Steveson cut has led to a lot of nervousness in NXT among those whose contracts are coming due.” This is because, unlike the other cuts, such as Dijak, Gable, and Drew Gulak, Kemp was thought to be good in the ring for his level of experience, and no one had any negative feedback.

One has the impression that “except for those who are clearly being pushed as future stars, many others do have the deal of if they would cut him, who else would they cut.”