This Week’s WWE SmackDown Hits New Record-Low Viewership

This week’s WWE Smackdown drew 1.777 million viewers which set a new record-low in viewership since the series debuted on FOX. The first hour drew 1.797 million viewers and the second hour drew 1.756 million viewers. Smackdown’s viewership was likely affected by the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Last week’s show drew 2.173 million viewers. The previous record-low was 1.919 million viewers on May 1st.

Here is what WWE has advertised for next week’s show: