Three Big Matches Set For Crown Jewel ‘Go-Home’ SmackDown On 10/10

WWE is stacking the deck for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

Advertised for the final blue brand show leading up to the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event the following day are two title bouts and an additional Last Man Standing match.

Featured below is the current card for the October 10 episode of WWE SmackDown from Perth, Western Australia, Australia:

* Sami Zayn (c) vs. TBA (U.S. Title Open Challenge)

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black (Last Man Standing)

* The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

