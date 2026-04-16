Three Names Who Must Win At WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday

We are a mere 48 hours from the kickoff of WrestleMania 42, as WrestleMania Saturday quickly approaches. Which means we are already that much closer to Sunday’s absolutely stacked show. The main event of WrestleMania 42 will see CM Punk put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble winner, Roman Reigns. However, this is where the action ends; it begins with a major bang.

On ESPN proper, the first hour of the show will once again be free, with Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar squaring off in a dream match, and a six-pack Intercontinental Championship ladder match as Penta defends against Rusev, Je’Von Evans, JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and the legendary Rey Mysterio. After that, we’ll see Jade Cargill put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn put the United States Championship on the line against Trick Williams, and “The Demon” Finn Balor face off with Dominik Mysterio. So, which three names must win on WrestleMania Sunday?

3. Trick Williams

Trick Williams has been one of the most popular stars since making his debut on Friday Night SmackDown. To the point where I don’t even think WWE saw him getting as popular, as quickly as he did. As a member of the big three who got called up to the main roster, alongside Oba Femi & Je’Von Evans, Williams has been doing his thing over on the blue brand. With Lil Yachty by his side, Williams made his intentions clear: he wants Sami Zayn.

Unfortunately for Carmelo Hayes, he was a casualty in this whole thing, as Sami Zayn defeated him… still a headscratcher… for the United States Championship. This added an extra layer to Williams’ rivalry with Zayn, as not only does he want to win the title, but he also wants to defeat an established star like Zayn in his first-ever WrestleMania. Frankly put, Williams should defeat Zayn and win the United States Championship. As a matter of fact, he must.

The crowd has already begun to turn on Zayn, sharing their displeasure for Carmelo Hayes losing his spot on the biggest show of the year so close to the date. Now, Williams has the chance to not only get his first taste of gold on the main roster, but also avenge his former best friend in the process. With how popular Williams is, a WrestleMania moment is a need, more than a want, at this point. By Sunday night, the WWE should have a new United States Champion, Trick Williams. WHOOP THAT TRICK!

2. Roman Reigns

It’s not very often that you see Roman Reigns on a list of people who “must win” at a big show. Usually, it’s been a forgone conclusion that Roman always gets the job done. However, lately, that hasn’t been the case. He hasn’t been the champion in quite some time, following dropping the title to Cody Rhodes just two years ago at WrestleMania 40. But now, Roman has the chance to change all of that, and spoiler alert, he should.

Reigns won the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble, his second Rumble win in his career. The only difference was that in this one, fans were actually cheering for him. His character and career resurgence since his last win in 2015 have truly been astronomical. Becoming the OTC is truly the best thing that Roman Reigns has ever done in his career. Now, he has a tall task in front of him as he looks to capture the top prize on Monday Night RAW, the World Heavyweight Championship, from CM Punk.

This is a rivalry that has become very personal. Both Punk and Reigns have had a war of words on the mic lately, even getting physical quite a few times. Both men are fighting for a lot in this one, with the World Heavyweight Championship just being a figurehead for them. Title or no title, both men want a win over the other. For Reigns, he has to win and take the World Heavyweight Championship, and get RAW back on track. Punk’s reign has been fun, but he’s clearly showing his age at times, and it can be hard to watch. Roman can make things right on the red brand and open up a brand new chapter with many new challengers.

1. Oba Femi

Perhaps the name that needs to win the most out of everyone on the entire show is Oba Femi. There are truly no words to describe how meteoric a rise Femi has been on since he marched his way into WWE. After he conquered NXT, he relinquished the title, not even being beaten for it, before marching his way down the Monday Night Raw ramp. His signature walk to the ring truly has fans in an Oba frenzy.

We’ve got glimpses of how strong Oba truly is. After all, he knocked off both members of the Viking Raiders, Ivar & Erik, in a handicap match in his Monday Night Raw debut. However, it wasn’t until recently that we got our first sight of Femi in a main card rivalry. While Seth Rollins was feuding with Paul Heyman, Heyman called in some back-up in Brock Lesnar. However, what Heyman didn’t see coming was Femi being the one to march down to the ring and answer Lesnar’s open challenge for WrestleMania 42.

There has not been a professional wrestler who needs a win on WrestleMania as much as Oba does right now. He not only needs this win, but he deserves this win. He has burst onto the scene like nobody before him. He may be the biggest megastar in WWE when all is said and done. For Oba, this could all start with a win over one of the greatest to ever do it in WWE, “The Beast,” Brock Lesnar.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next time

– Scott Mitchell

You can follow me on X (Twitter) and Instagram @Scott44Mitchell