Three WWE Stars Have Switched To Babyfaces On Internal Roster

WWE has officially switched three stars from heels to babyfaces following a recent television angle.

After months of Bobby Lashley’s association with The Street Profits on television, the group has a feud with another trio of stars who are also members of a faction. When the Street Profits were paired with Lashley in a new SmackDown faction, they turned heel.

They recently formed a partnership with AOP and Killer Kross, and last week on SmackDown, the new faction attacked the established stars after interrupting them.

PWInsider reports that WWE’s internal roster has switched Lashley and The Street Profits as babyfaces.

It’s unclear whether WWE is saving the six-man tag team match between Kross and AOP for the Royal Rumble or airing it on SmackDown.