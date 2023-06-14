Thunder Rosa Talks About Launch Of AEW Collision, Status Of Her Comeback

Thunder Rosa recently spoke with NBC Chicago for an interview.

During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion gave the latest update regarding her road to recovery for her return to All Elite Wrestling.

“It’s going pretty well,” she said. “Things are going as they’re supposed to go. I am super happy that I’ve been pain-free. That was the most important part. I think it took forever. I think everybody’s expecting me to give them news, but I am working out every day, trying to get back into the ring as soon as possible, and if it’s possible. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

She went on to talk about how with the start of AEW Collision a new chapter has potentially opened up for her career and she is excited to see where it goes, especially after spending a year on the shelf due to injury.

“I’m just open for anything that can happen in my career,” she said. “I’ve always said after the injury that I suffered and reflecting on everything that has happened in the last nine, almost ten months, I’m really open for anything. I’ve discovered many facets of my career, such as being a commentator, such as being a radio host, a singer, a vlogger, always creating something new. For professional wrestling, I don’t think [it] will be any different. I will be happy no matter what happens for my career. I think it is important to live in the moment and now with Collision and with this opportunity that AEW has given to many people I can mention that will be there, Miro, FTR, MJF, and all others, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. It’s gonna be different, and we’re all excited to see new beginnings and new starts on a new show.”

