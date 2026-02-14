Ticket Promotion Announced For WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

WWE WrestleMania 42 is currently lagging behind last year’s event in ticket sales, with approximately 37,000 tickets sold compared to 44,000 at the same point last year, as reported by PWMania.com.

Allegiant Stadium, the venue for the event, announced on Twitter (X) on Friday that tickets are now 25% off until Monday at 11:59 PM PT.

Earlier this week, WWE held a meeting to discuss the ticket sales situation for WrestleMania 42.

Multiple departments were instructed to develop promotions and strategies to increase ticket sales and generate momentum for the show. It is unclear whether the current discount is the result of this meeting or was planned in advance.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, in Las Vegas. The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN Unlimited app in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

So far, the only confirmed match for the show is CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns, the winner of the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble.