Ticket Sales For WWE SummerSlam Looking Strong

WWE is expected to sell out its next premium live event, SummerSlam, following the huge success of Money in the Bank earlier this month.

WWE presents the SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, which will be broadcast on Peacock. Gunther won the King of the Ring Tournament over Randy Orton in the finals, so Damian Priest, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, will face him.

We also know Nia Jax, who won the Queen of the Ring tournament at the PLE in Saudi Arabia, will face Women’s Champion Bayley at the show. WWE plans to have Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa and Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk. This PLE will also feature Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan taking on Rhea Ripley.

WrestleTix, which tracks ticket sales for all pro wrestling events, reported that the show had sold 47,156 tickets out of a total of 54,744, with 7,588 tickets still available. Over 720 tickets have been sold in the last week, and 3,320 are available for resale on the secondary market.

Additional matches will be announced in the coming weeks.