Tickets For Monday’s WWE RAW Becoming A Hot Ticket

WWE will broadcast RAW from the Moda Center in Portland on Monday night, hoping to build on the strong ratings from last week’s Day 1 edition of the flagship show.

There were several title bouts on that show, including Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre. The Rock also made an unexpected appearance on the show to kick off the buildup to a possible match with Roman Reigns.

This week’s show will include the return of CM Punk as well as several notable matches.

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is also confirmed for the show, as is WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defending against Piper Niven & Chelsea Green.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 9,642 tickets, with 454 remaining. It has a capacity of 10,096 fans. In the last two days, WWE sold 346 tickets.

WWE’s last show at the venue drew 10,116 fans for an April 2023 episode of SmackDown. More matches are set to be announced in the near future.