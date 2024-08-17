Tickets For WWE Bad Blood Has Nearly Sold Out

WWE is reintroducing the Bad Blood gimmick for an upcoming PLE in October at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, as the company’s trend of drawing large crowds continues.

WWE is reviving this theme in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the inaugural Hell in a Cell bout, which took place on October 5, 1997. The match featured The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, as well as Kane’s professional wrestling debut.

WWE reintroduced it in 2003 for a Hell in a Cell match between Triple H and Kevin Nash, with Mick Foley serving as the special guest referee for the World Heavyweight Championship main event. It was last used the following year, when Triple H met Shawn Michaels in another Hell in a Cell bout as the main event.

According to WrestleTix, the show sold 13,221 tickets, with 594 still available as of a few days ago. The last time they were there, they drew 12,009 spectators for a January SmackDown.

WWE returns to the PLE next Saturday with the Bash in Berlin show, which is set to feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton.