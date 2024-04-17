Tickets For WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland Available Next Friday

WWE issued the following:

TICKETS FOR CLASH AT THE CASTLE: SCOTLAND AVAILABLE NEXT FRIDAY

OVO Hydro In Glasgow to Host Friday Night SmackDown & Clash At The Castle: Scotland On Consecutive Nights

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that combo tickets for Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At the Castle: Scotland emanating from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June will be available next Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster.co.uk.

Friday Night SmackDown will kick off a weekend of WWE action on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash At The Castle: Scotland on Saturday, June 15.

An exclusive presale opportunity for combo tickets for Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland will be available starting Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster.co.uk. Fans can register to receive access to the exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/catc-2024-presale-registration.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/clash-at-the-castle-tickets.