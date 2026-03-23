Tiffany Stratton Calls For Another Women’s WrestleMania Main Event

Tiffany Stratton believes another women’s main event at WrestleMania is inevitable, calling on the women of WWE to unite and make it happen.

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, Stratton discussed the importance of women supporting each other and how that mindset can translate directly into wrestling success.

“When women support each other, good things happen,” Stratton said. “I think sometimes women can be other women’s biggest enemy or biggest hater. I feel like no one hates on a woman more than other women. So when women come together, you are unstoppable.”

She went on to connect that idea to in-ring performance and the potential for standout moments on WWE’s biggest stage.

“Especially to relate it back to wrestling, I think when two women can go out there and have a match together and wrestle together, I think magic can happen,” Stratton said. “I fully believe one day we are going to have another women’s main event at WrestleMania. So, us women, we all need to come together. We need to make that happen.”

The first women’s WrestleMania main event took place at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, when Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a historic triple threat match. No women’s bout has closed a WrestleMania night since.

Looking ahead to WrestleMania 42, several high-profile women’s matches are already part of the lineup, including Jade Cargill defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer defending the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan. Stratton herself has also been linked to a potential Women’s United States Championship match, though nothing has been officially confirmed.