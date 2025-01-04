Tiffany Stratton Cashes In Money In The Bank To Win Women’s Championship

In a stunning turn of events on Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to dethrone Nia Jax and become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

The victory comes after months of anticipation, with Stratton strategically waiting for the perfect moment to strike. Her triumph sets the stage for an intense rivalry with Jax as WWE heads into WrestleMania season.

The decisive moment unfolded after Jax defended her title against Naomi earlier in the night. Stratton initially teased a cash-in during the match, interfering to aid Jax and create chaos. However, she made her true intentions clear after the match, exploiting Jax’s exhaustion. Stratton neutralized Candice LeRae, who attempted to intervene, before delivering a brutal blow to Jax with the briefcase. She sealed the victory by hitting her signature Prettiest Moonsault Ever, securing her first Women’s Championship.

This shocking cash-in marks a pivotal moment in Stratton’s career and adds another layer of intrigue to WWE’s road to WrestleMania. Fans can expect tensions between Stratton and Jax to escalate in the coming weeks.

