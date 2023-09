Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton spoke with Ten Count’s Steve Fall on a number of topics including how the company should bring the rumored huge signing of Jade Cargill into the WWE.

Stratton said, “Yeah, for sure. Bring her on in. I don’t know much about her. But I’ve seen photos of her and she’s beautiful. But yeah, I’m not sure what’s really going on there. So I guess we’ll see.”

You can check out Tiffany Stratton’s comments in the video below.