Tiffany Stratton Opens Up On Early Struggles At WWE Performance Center

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where she talked about several topics, including the group of talents who were part of her Performance Center class.

Stratton said, “Solo Sikoa was one of them. We got signed together. Who else? I had Malik Blade in my trial class. I had — those are the two that I can remember… I was the only girl in my signing group, so for the longest time I didn’t have any girlfriends. It was very lonely at first, but it got better.”

On Nia Jax:

“The first time that we really got to know each other was on the flight to Australia. She immediately sat down next to me… Ever since then, we’ve been attached at the hip, and she’s just been so amazing to have around.”

On her early training days at the WWE Performance Center:

“In my very early days of being at the Performance Center, I would take bad bumps all the time and I would get my bell rung. Not the smartest thing. And I would continue to just keep bumping on it. But I would say those three, four months were brutal because all you’re doing is taking bumps.”

On telling her parents to watch SmackDown:

“I actually didn’t tell my parents that I was cashing in. I just said like, ‘Make sure you watch SmackDown tonight, please,’ because sometimes, they get busy and they don’t watch. So, I’m like, ‘Clear your schedule. Watch tonight’s SmackDown. I’ve got a match.’ My parents were flabbergasted. They didn’t know that I was becoming champion and they thought it was the coolest thing ever. Their daughter that’s only been on SmackDown for almost a year at the time, like 3 years into the business, winning a title. They were so amazed.”

On the moment where she won the WWE Women’s Title:

“I was just amazed with myself. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know it was happening that day. All in all, it was just such a good day for me. All it was a cash-in. I just hit my moonsault, so I didn’t really have any crazy stressors or had to worry about a 20-minute match. It was such a good day for me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.