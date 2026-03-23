Tiffany Stratton Reveals She Battled Rheumatoid Arthritis As A Child

Tiffany Stratton has revealed that she was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis as a child, a condition she quietly managed throughout her elite gymnastics career while continuing to push through significant pain.

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, Stratton opened up about the challenges she faced while pursuing her Olympic ambitions and the physical toll gymnastics took on her body.

“I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis as a little girl,” Stratton said. “I always had so much grit in me to just pound it out. No matter how much pain I felt I still was just going to be giving it my all in gymnastics.”

She described gymnastics as especially demanding, noting that the injuries she sustained played a major role in her decision to walk away from the sport.

“I had so many nagging injuries, I don’t think you guys understand, like it was so brutal on my body,” Stratton said. “Wrestling is hard on my body, but not in a way that gymnastics was.”

Stratton made it clear she has no regrets about leaving gymnastics behind and fully embracing her new path.

“I never felt like, oh, I miss gymnastics. Not even a little bit,” Stratton said. “It just doesn’t serve me anymore. I found a new passion. When I make my decision there is no going back. I’m not going to look back, I’m not going to reminisce, I’m not going to dwell.”

After competing at an elite level in gymnastics, Stratton transitioned into CrossFit and bodybuilding before eventually signing with WWE, where she has quickly risen as one of the company’s standout performers.