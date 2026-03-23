Tiffany Stratton Reveals The Most Unusual DMs She Gets From Fans

Tiffany Stratton spoke with The Schmo about her potential involvement at WrestleMania 42, unusual fan interactions, and a moment from last year’s show that sparked speculation online.

On the possibility of competing at WrestleMania 42, Stratton made it clear that nothing has been confirmed on her end despite the rumors.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve heard those rumors too. And I feel like they’re just rumors because I haven’t really been told anything—that I’m on WrestleMania—but we’ll have to wait and see. I hope there’s a championship involved.”

She also shared one of the more bizarre types of direct messages she regularly receives from fans.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask for feet pics. I think that’s pretty weird. I do not send feet pics.”

Stratton also addressed speculation stemming from her appearance at WrestleMania 41, where some believed she had suffered a dental injury during a match.

“Everyone thinks that, but I did not have a tooth knocked out. It was just blood. There was no tooth knocked out.”