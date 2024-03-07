Tiffany Stratton Says Competing At WWE Elimination Chamber Gave Her Newfound Confidence

WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where she talked about a number of topics including how competing at Elimination Chamber: Perth gave her newfound confidence.

Stratton said, “Going into it, I was the rookie, and I felt like nobody was really going to know who I was, so the fact that they were chanting my name before I even came out at the press conference was so reassuring for me, and I definitely left Perth with a newfound confidence.”

She also talked about how she now knows who she is in the ring.

Stratton said, “With being so new to wrestling, my confidence for sure was one thing that kind of wasn’t as good as it is now. I really didn’t know what I was doing in the very beginning, and now I have had so many matches on TV, in front of live crowds, so I feel like now I am truly confident, and I know who I am in the ring.”

You can check out Stratton’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)