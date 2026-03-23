Tiffany Stratton Says She Has Not Been Told She’s On WrestleMania 42 Card

Tiffany Stratton has addressed reports linking her to a potential Women’s United States Championship match at WrestleMania 42, stating that she has not been officially told she is on the card.

Speaking with The Schmo, Stratton acknowledged the rumors while making it clear that nothing has been confirmed to her directly.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve heard those rumors too, and I feel like they’re just rumors because I haven’t really been told anything that I’m on WrestleMania,” Stratton said. “But we’ll have to wait and see. I hope there’s a championship involved.”

The speculation follows Stratton’s recent involvement on WWE SmackDown, where she has been part of an emerging feud with Giulia and Kiana James. That storyline direction has led to growing belief that WWE could be building toward a Women’s United States Championship match at WrestleMania, even if it has not yet been officially announced.

Stratton is a former WWE Women’s Champion, having previously held the title before losing it to Jade Cargill. She later took time away following their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event before returning at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

As of now, WWE has not confirmed any WrestleMania 42 match involving Stratton. WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.