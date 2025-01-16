Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair Reportedly Considered For WWE WrestleMania

Fans might witness a dream match at this year’s WrestleMania as talks of Tiffany Stratton facing Charlotte Flair have reportedly been circulating.

Tiffany Stratton, the current Women’s Champion, recently cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on SmackDown, defeating Nia Jax to claim the title. Stratton’s next title defense is scheduled for this week’s SmackDown, where she will face Bayley.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has been recovering from a serious injury. Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a December 2023 match with Asuka on SmackDown. After months on the sidelines, Flair is expected to return to WWE TV soon. She was recently spotted backstage at WWE NXT, fueling speculation about her comeback.

On SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes shared insights into the potential WrestleMania matchup between Stratton and Flair:

“The only rumblings that I’ve heard are Tiffany and Charlotte. I don’t know if it’s going to happen. I know they’ve talked about it.”

While nothing has been finalized, the possibility of this high-profile showdown is generating excitement among fans. Whether Stratton vs. Flair becomes a reality at WrestleMania remains to be seen.