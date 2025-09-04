Tiffany Stratton Wants Sabrina Carpenter To Perform Her WrestleMania Entrance

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton already has her eyes on creating an iconic WrestleMania moment — and she wants one of the biggest names in pop music to help make it happen.

Appearing on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Stratton revealed that her dream would be to have Sabrina Carpenter perform her entrance live at WrestleMania. Not only that, but she wants Carpenter to write a brand-new theme song specifically for the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

“Sabrina Carpenter would be so cool. She’s really hot right now, she just came out with a whole new album,” Stratton said. “I think that would be a banger and I would want her to create my own entrance music and have her perform it for the first time at WrestleMania for me. Sabrina, if you’re listening, let’s do this … It needs to happen, let’s manifest it.”

The idea of major music stars performing at WrestleMania is nothing new. Over the years, fans have seen Slayer’s Kerry King introduce Damian Priest and Living Colour play CM Punk to the ring. Stratton now wants to join that tradition with her own star-powered collaboration.

Currently in her first reign as WWE Women’s Champion on SmackDown, Stratton has quickly risen to become one of WWE’s top stars. A high-profile WrestleMania entrance alongside Sabrina Carpenter would further cement her status as one of the company’s biggest names.

The full interview with Tiffany Stratton can be heard on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast below.