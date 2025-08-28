Timeline Revealed For WrestleMania 42 Week Raw & SmackDown Ticket Sales

Fans heading to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 in April 2026 can now circle some key dates for the week’s major WWE events.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, WWE is planning to announce the WrestleMania week editions of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown in late October. Both shows will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The report also notes that tickets for the two events are expected to go on sale in the second week of November.

Sources told WrestleVotes that WWE wants to get ahead of schedule compared to last year, when some WrestleMania week tickets went on sale later than planned. The goal this time is to replicate last year’s event lineup but with an earlier start to sales.

It was also clarified that this announcement and ticket window applies strictly to Raw and SmackDown. Other WrestleMania week activities, such as the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and stage shows, will have separate announcements at a later time.

WrestleMania 42 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in April 2026, marking the second straight year that the city will host WWE’s biggest annual event.