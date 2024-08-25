Title Match Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown In Berlin

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw United States Champion LA Knight successfully defend his championship against Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar. Later in the broadcast, Knight issued an open challenge for his United States Title for next week’s SmackDown, which will be held in Berlin, Germany ahead of Bash in Berlin.

WWE later confirmed the massive match, which you can check out below:

LA Knight holds a U.S. Title Open Challenge

Next Friday, United States Champion LA Knight will hold an Open Challenge for his title in Berlin, Germany.

Last week, Knight retained his title against Santos Escobar and now looks to add another defense to his resume in Berlin.

Who will answer the call?

Find out next week when SmackDown heads to Berlin, Germany at 8/7 C on FOX!