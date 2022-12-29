Title Match Revealed for the First AEW Dynamite of 2023

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will now defend his AEW TNT Title on the first AEW Dynamite of 2023.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan announced Darby Allin vs. Joe for the January 4 Dynamite, with the title on the line. Allin and Sting will address the match during the taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage this week.

“Next Wednesday, Jan 4 Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Seattle, WA @TBSNetwork TNT Championship Match @SamoaJoe vs @DarbyAllin The King of Television vs. The Longest Reigning TNT Champion Ever! We’ll have exclusive comments on this bout from Darby + @Sting tomorrow on #AEWRampage!,” Khan wrote.

Joe retained the AEW TNT Title over Wardlow on Wednesday night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Joe attacked Wardlow after the match, cutting some of his hair, until Allin saved him. While Joe retreated, Allin raised the TNT Title in the air.

Allin vs. Joe will take place in Seattle, Allin’s hometown. This will be their second match after Joe retained the TNT Title over Allin on the December 7 Dynamite. Joe dropped Allin onto his own skateboard with a Musclebuster after that hard-hitting match.

Allin is a one-time AEW TNT Champion, having won the title against Cody Rhodes at AEW Full Gear in November 2020 and holding it for 186 recognized days. This is the longest reign of the AEW TNT Title so far.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the January 4 Dynamite will feature a new look for AEW’s flagship show. You can get a sneak peek at the changes by clicking here.

Here is the updated card for next week’s Dynamite from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin