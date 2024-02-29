TKO CFO Says There’s Plans To Find WWE RAW A Temporary Home Prior To Netflix Deal

TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer recently took part in the TKO Q4 2023 Earnings Call, where he talked about a number of topics including how there are plans to find WWE RAW a temporary home prior to the Netflix deal starting in 2025.

Schleimer said, “We also intend to renew our license or find an alternate provider to carry Raw in the U.S. for the 90-day period from October 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024 before it moves to Netflix as described below. These domestic licenses together account for a very significant portion of our media segment revenues and profitability. No assurances can be provided as to the outcome of these negotiations and, if we are unable to renew existing agreements or find alternative streaming or distribution partners, our results of operations could be adversely impacted.”

You can check out Schleimer’s comments in the video below.