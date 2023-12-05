TKO President Comments On WWE RAW’s Media Rights TV Deal

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently took part in the UBS Global Media And Communication Conference, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE Monday Night RAW’s media rights TV deal with the USA Network won’t be up until October of next year, so there is a lot of time to be creative and to find a new home for the show as their job is to maximize the rights value of RAW.

Shapiro said, “We’re in conversations on Raw. Our deal with USA is not up until October of next year. We have time. We have time to be flexible, we have time to be creative. We have time to develop different solution models depending on what the player may be. We could go before the NBA if the price is right or after the NBA is somebody is left at the alter. Our job is to maximize the rights value of Raw.”

Shapiro also talked about potentially pairing up the WWE Network with the UFC Fight Pass once the deal with NBC is up in March 2026.

Shapiro said, “WWE Network, the deal with NBC is up in March 2026. We could take it to market all by itself or we could package it with UFC since it’s similar content.”

