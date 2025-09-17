Photo: Dakota Kai Shows Off New Look

Former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai has unveiled her updated look in a new selfie shared to Instagram as she continues her break from wrestling. The 37-year-old, released by WWE in May, has been focusing on streaming and content creation but recently assured fans that her hiatus won’t be permanent.

Kai, real name Cheree Crowley, has been keeping busy building her brand on Twitch under the name charliegirl. While streaming has been her main focus, she recently told fans she’s “gonna get back into it,” hinting at a return to the ring in the near future. The new look may also signal a reinvention for the next chapter of her wrestling career.

Kai first signed with WWE in 2016 after debuting in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She became a standout in NXT, forming a successful alliance with Raquel Rodriguez that led to two reigns as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Despite her rising profile, Kai was released in 2022 during budget cuts, but Triple H quickly brought her back that same summer.

Her main roster debut came at SummerSlam 2022, returning alongside Bayley and IYO SKY to form Damage CTRL. Teaming with SKY, Kai won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship twice and feuded with top names including Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. Her run was disrupted by a torn ACL in mid-2023, keeping her sidelined for nearly a year. After returning and briefly feuding with Damage CTRL, she was released again in May 2025.

With her proven track record in both NXT and WWE’s main roster, Kai is now considered one of the top free agents in the wrestling world. In addition to streaming on Twitch, she has also launched a new YouTube channel featuring highlights and personal vlogs, keeping her fanbase engaged while preparing for her eventual return to the ring.