Several TNA Stars Publicly Voice Frustration With WWE NXT

On the September 16th, 2025 edition of WWE NXT, it was announced that NXT Champion Oba Femi will face TNA Wrestling Champion Trick Williams in a massive title-for-title match on the September 23rd episode.

The blockbuster announcement immediately sent shockwaves through both locker rooms, with several TNA stars voicing their frustration on social media.

Following the news, multiple TNA wrestlers expressed displeasure with what they see as WWE exerting control over the partnership:

Mike Santana: “After the week I’ve just had. To be honest, I JUST DGAF! I don’t care who shows up to #TNABoundForGlory as champion…just make sure you’re ready. All my pain becomes purpose. I don’t plan on my daughter leaving the arena heartbroken again… You’re ALL fcked. Also.To keep it real with everyone… I’m pretty sick and tired of all the ‘WWE/NXT has control over TNA and can do what they want’, bullsh*t. Think it’s about time we put it to rest and do something about… Santana will challenge for the TNA Title at TNA Bound For Glory.”

Cedric Alexander: “I came to @ThisIsTNA for new opportunities and to reinvent myself. I refuse to sit around and have @WWENXT talent take those opportunities! It’s time for a change!!”

Mustafa Ali: “NXT celebrates its past but disrespects TNA’s future. Many will talk about it. A few will do something about it. Consider this a warning @ShawnMichaels.”

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay): “Sick to death of @NXT running roughshod over @TNA like there are no consequences. You’re playing with fire @shawnmichaels. Wowwww, @WWENXT really thinking they can do whatever they want with @ThisIsTNA… you gotta be joking me!! #NXTHomecoming”

Steve Maclin: “I’m not here for nostalgia. I’m fed up. NXT remembers me. I don’t FORGET. Lines keep getting crossed and now, you’ll answer to me. #HoldTheLine”

Moose: “Title vs Title…..Winner takes all…is that even possible @milanmiracle??? Doesn’t @carlossilva have to approve this decision. This is very frustrating. Will be watching this match very closely. I have unfinished business with both Oba and Trick @WWENXT #NXThomecoming”

The explosive reactions add another layer of tension ahead of the NXT Homecoming special, where the partnership between WWE and TNA continues to blur brand lines. With Bound For Glory looming, the fallout from this title-for-title clash could have major implications for both companies.