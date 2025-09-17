Update On Tiffany Stratton’s Injury From WWE SmackDown

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was scheduled to compete in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match alongside “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer and “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley against Fatal Influence, which includes WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx, during Tuesday night’s NXT Homecoming special. However, she was pulled from the match because she was not medically cleared to wrestle.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Stratton’s injury likely occurred during a moonsault spot off the post in her WWE Women’s Championship defense against Jade Cargill on the previous Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

This was when she landed hard on her head.

Alvarez also mentioned that this spot happened just before the finish, resulting in both competitors being counted out. Additionally, Alvarez noted that Jax barely hit Stratton with the Annihilator after the match, indicating that she was trying to protect her.

Alvarez said, “The most likely spot was a moonsault off the post in the match, the championship match with Jade Cargill, where she smashed her head on the ground. And this was right before the finish and they both got counted out.”

He added, “You could see the referee was talking to [Stratton] and then Nia was scheduled to do a run-in and attack both of them, and if you watch it, man, she barely touched Tiffany.”